Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: July 5 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through July 5. Canada is showing a weird little bounce in deaths. Sweden hasn’t bothered to report anything for the past four days, once again redefining the whole concept of “weekend.” In the US, we’ve been plateaued at about 1.5 deaths per million for the past week.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.