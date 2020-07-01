Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: June 30 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through June 30. We are now halfway through the year. The US showed a small spike upward . . . UPDATE: No it didn’t. It’s yet another retroactive increase from New York, which they report all in one big glob on a single day instead of correcting their historical numbers. Jesus. I’ve corrected the chart.
The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here. The Public Health Agency of Sweden is here.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.