Health Update

Everything is fine. My M-protein level was 0.4 last month and is down to 0.35 this month:

On the other hand, this is perfect timing to whine about something else. You know how you’re not supposed to break a fall with your hands? I’ve internalized that advice and never do it, so hooray for me! The laws of physics being what they are, however, you have to break your fall with something, and in my case recently it was the left side of my chest near my left lung. I was sensible about the whole thing and checked into the ER for an X-ray, which showed that nothing was broken. But damn, it hurts. It also made me sleepy. Or something has, anyway. I think I slept about 15 hours yesterday.

On the good news side of things, my mother is almost entirely recovered except for some weakness in her legs. We’re doing PT for that, but it looks like whatever the mystery disease was, it’s going away completely.