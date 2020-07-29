Lunchtime Photo

According to my wildflower book, this is a San Diego silverpuff. According to the internet, no such species exists. That is, there are literally no results for “san diego silverpuff.” So maybe it’s a Douglas’s silverpuff, which my book says is very similar to the San Diego variety—as well it should be, since both are the exact same species: Microseris douglasii. The same species, but different. Or something. In any case, it’s kind of pretty up close.
1 hour ago
