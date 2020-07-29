1 hour ago

Lunchtime Photo

According to my wildflower book, this is a San Diego silverpuff. According to the internet, no such species exists. That is, there are literally no results for “san diego silverpuff.” So maybe it’s a Douglas’s silverpuff, which my book says is very similar to the San Diego variety—as well it should be, since both are the exact same species: Microseris douglasii. The same species, but different. Or something. In any case, it’s kind of pretty up close.

April 20, 2019 — Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Orange County, California

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

