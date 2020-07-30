Republicans Prepare for Latest Round of Pretending To Be Deficit Hawks

“Trump’s weakening hand.” In other words, they think Trump is going to lose and they’re making sure everyone knows they will refuse to spend a single penny when a Democrat is in office, pandemics and recessions be damned.
Serious question, folks: Is there a Democratic equivalent of this? That is, something where Democrats literally turn on a dime whenever Republicans occupy the White House? Nothing comes to mind, but I loathe Republican leaders far too much these days to be able to think straight about it.
