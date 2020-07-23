2 hours ago

The CDC Says We Can Reopen Schools, But There’s a Catch

Is it time to reopen?Kevin Drum

Donald Trump has gotten his wish: The CDC just released a note suggesting that schools should reopen next year. But check out the waffling in the section about the dangers of COVID-19:

Scientific studies suggest that COVID-19 transmission among children in schools may be low. International studies that have assessed how readily COVID-19 spreads in schools also reveal low rates of transmission when community transmission is low. Based on current data, the rate of infection among younger school children, and from students to teachers, has been low, especially if proper precautions are followed.

Even in a letter caving in to Trump’s school reopening demands, the CDC is only willing to say that it might be safe among younger children in areas where the virus is already under control. This is considerably less clear-cut than Trump might have hoped for, but you have to read carefully to see it. Put it all together and I’ll bet it applies to no more than about 5-10 percent of all schoolchildren in the country.

