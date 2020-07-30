This Year’s Election Will Be Held on November 3rd. That Is All.

OK, let’s get this straight:
Q: Can President Trump delay the November election?
A: No.
Nor does Congress have either the desire or the votes to delay it. There’s not really any need for further discussion of this topic.
