2 hours ago

Seriously, We Should Get Rid of the Social Security Payroll Tax

Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

A couple of days ago I wrote that Donald Trump accidentally had a good idea when he proposed doing away with the payroll tax that funds Social Security. This prompted several readers to push back on the grounds that funding Social Security through ordinary income taxes would make it a budgetary football every year. But that’s not how it works.

Social Security is an entitlement. Technically, it’s classified as mandatory spending, which means that it gets paid out automatically and doesn’t require an annual appropriation. If you qualify, you get Social Security. Period. It doesn’t matter where the funding comes from.

It’s worth noting that for the next couple of decades Social Security will be partially funded by income taxes anyway. The infamous trust fund, after all, is nothing but a bunch of government bonds in a filing cabinet somewhere in Virginia. If payroll taxes are insufficient to cover Social Security payments, the bonds are cashed in. And where does the money to redeem the bonds come from? The general fund, of course, which consists primarily of money from income taxes.

Here’s how this all plays out:

  • Social Security payments are mandatory regardless of how they’re funded. Congress does not approve a Social Security budget every year.
  • Payroll taxes are regressive. Nobody on the left should defend them.
  • Income taxes are progressive. We like progressive taxes!
  • Funding Social Security through the general fund means (a) it’s funded by a progressive tax, and (b) there’s no more trust fund and no more blather about Social Security “going bankrupt” or similar nonsense.

Back when Social Security was first started, FDR defended the payroll tax as “straight politics.” It was a way of tricking people into thinking that the money coming out of their paycheck was being “saved” in some way and then paid back to them when they retired. This has never been true, and FDR knew it, but it was a useful way of guaranteeing that Social Security couldn’t be touched in the future.

That may have been necessary 90 years ago, but it’s not anymore. It’s not the funding source that stops Congress from cutting Social Security payments, it’s the broad support for the program itself. It’s just too damn popular to screw around with.

Bottom line: There are several upsides to funding Social Security through the general fund and literally no downsides. This is something that any progressive should support.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate