Yates: Obama Had Nothing to Do With Flynn Investigation

I don’t suppose anyone who’s still sane needs to hear this, but just for the record:

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told lawmakers Wednesday that neither President Barack Obama nor Vice President Joe Biden attempted to influence the FBI’s investigation of incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn during a January 2017 Oval Office meeting with top national security officials.

“During the meeting, the president, the vice president, the national security adviser did not attempt to any way to direct or influence any investigation,” Yates said during sworn testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

And for those of you who aren’t sane, the president of the United States is still on your side:

Roger that.

