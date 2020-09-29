A Fresh Smear of Hillary Clinton—Just in Time for the Debate!

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

From Hillary Clinton’s spokesperson, asked about the declassification of Russian disinformation that blames Clinton for trying to tie Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin:

“Baseless bullshit.”

It must feel good to be able to say that. In any case, this is even worse than it sounds. This particular piece of Russian disinformation was already vetted by the Senate Intelligence Committee and dismissed on a bipartisan basis. Nevertheless, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe decided to declassify it and Sen. Lindsey Graham is now running around pretending that it’s important.

And just in time for tonight’s debate! This is obvious politicization of the intelligence community, with barely even a fig leaf of pretending otherwise.