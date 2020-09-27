3 hours ago

Argentina Is a COVID-19 Catastrophe

I want to briefly follow up on the catastrophic COVID-19 news out of Argentina. Here’s what their case rate looks like:

Argentina’s case rate is higher than the worst resurgences in Europe (Spain and France) and far worse than any other country in South America. So what’s going on?

Experts link the increase in cases to the easing of a nationwide lockdown amid rising economic and political pressure on center-left President Alberto Fernandez. Argentina’s quarantine has been in place for almost 170 days in various forms.

It’s the same old story. No matter how successful you’ve been, when you ease the lockdown the virus roars back.

