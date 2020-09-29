Chart of the Day: “Hate” Is a Big Seller on Fox News

A new study has found that Fox News uses the phrase “they hate” far more often than either CNN or MSNBC. Interestingly, Fox only opened up a big lead in 2016, when Donald Trump started his campaign, and then pulled away steadily throughout his presidency:

And just who are the haters, according to Fox News? Mostly Democrats, elites, and the media. And who do they hate? Mostly Trump.

POSTSCRIPT: Bonus points for identifying all the spikes. For example, what happened in July 2019 that got all the networks in a frenzy?