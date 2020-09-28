Fact of the Day: Crime Is Still Falling in the United States

The FBI has finally released crime figures for 2019, and both violent crime and property crime were down compared to 2018. Property crime is at its lowest level of the past several decades, while violent crime is at its second-lowest (only 2014 has been lower).

As for 2020, we won’t know anything reliable until this time next year. There have been several estimates based on sampling of cities, but I’d take them all with a grain of salt. For now, this is the best we have.

Are you curious how your state stacks up? Here are violent crime rates by state: