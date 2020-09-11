Friday Cat Blogging – 11 September 2020

You know those perfume ads that are always totally weird? The ones with vacant expressions on the models’ faces and random who-knows-what in the background? Well, this is the feline version. It’s an accidental picture, really. I had the camera on a monopod and I raised it up over the awning the cats were on. Then I just remotely started clicking the shutter button. Most of the pictures were junk, but this one was great! Though it might be better if there were, say, a ferris wheel or an exploding galaxy in the background.