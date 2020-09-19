31 mins ago

Health Update

And now for everybody’s favorite monthly (more or less) feature: my M-protein levels. This is a marker for the cancer load in my bone marrow, and the lower the number the better. This month it’s basically flat and holding at a pretty reasonable level, so that’s good news:

The bad news, as usual, is that I continue taking the evil dex, which has lately turned into the chaotic evil dex. I take it twice a week, and sometimes it puts me to sleep and sometimes it keeps me awake. That would be OK if there were any way to predict which it would be, but I haven’t figured anything out on that score. And that’s not even the worst. During the day, I very reliably crash two days after taking the dex, and lately “crash” means a deep sleep for upwards of six or eight hours, even though I’m taking a tiny dose. It’s mysterious as hell.

POSTSCRIPT: For those of you who have asked after my mother, she’s doing great and is nearly 100 percent recovered from whatever her mystery ailment was. While my sister and I were taking care of her I tried to introduce her to the wonders of American fast food, but I fear that it was for naught. Now that she’s cooking for herself again, I’m pretty sure she hasn’t so much as ordered up a pizza from an outside vendor.

