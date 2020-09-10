Here are nine headlines currently splashed across the news at the moment I’m writing this:
- Trump acknowledges he intentionally downplayed coronavirus threat
- N.I.H. Director Undercuts Trump’s Comments on a Vaccine by Election Day
- As NFL reopens, Trump resumes attacks on players who demonstrate for racial justice
- In crackdown on race-related content, Education Department targets internal book clubs, meetings
- Patients may have seen ‘significant’ delays in medicine deliveries by USPS, Senate report finds
- Whistleblower Says DHS Leadership Tried to Halt Reports on Russian Interference
- Mike Pence slated to speak at fundraiser hosted by QAnon supporters
- Emails show HHS official trying to muzzle Fauci
- Senate paralyzed over coronavirus relief
November 3rd can’t come soon enough.