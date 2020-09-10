For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Here are nine headlines currently splashed across the news at the moment I’m writing this:

Trump acknowledges he intentionally downplayed coronavirus threat

N.I.H. Director Undercuts Trump’s Comments on a Vaccine by Election Day

As NFL reopens, Trump resumes attacks on players who demonstrate for racial justice

In crackdown on race-related content, Education Department targets internal book clubs, meetings

Patients may have seen ‘significant’ delays in medicine deliveries by USPS, Senate report finds

Whistleblower Says DHS Leadership Tried to Halt Reports on Russian Interference

Mike Pence slated to speak at fundraiser hosted by QAnon supporters

Emails show HHS official trying to muzzle Fauci

Senate paralyzed over coronavirus relief

November 3rd can’t come soon enough.