We Need to Extend Economic Aid to the Unemployed Immediately

A few days ago I noted that low-income workers were still spending a lot, thanks largely to assistance from the CARES program, but they’re also still unemployed at high levels. My evidence was a little indirect, though, so I’m happy to present direct evidence for this based on data from Raj Chetty’s economic tracker. Here’s consumer spending:

The lowest income group has been spending at pre-pandemic levels since June, while the highest income group is still holding back. But here’s employment:

Low-wage workers are still far below their pre-pandemic levels of employment, while high-wage workers are back to normal and even mid-wage workers are close to normal.

Today, economists at Goldman Sachs became the latest to issue a warning that economic recovery will falter if Congress doesn’t provide more federal aid. That’s nearly a unanimous view these days, but these charts make it clear what kind of federal aid we need: not broad-based stimulus, but specific assistance to those who have lost their jobs. Let’s get with it.

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily bluster—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

