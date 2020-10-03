Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: October 2 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through October 2. The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.

The province of Ontario reported nearly a hundred deaths on Friday, far more than usual, causing Canada’s trendline to spike upward slightly. Ontario is reinstituting some lockdown procedures and may put more in place in the near future.

COVID-19 deaths in Europe have started to climb, but for context it’s worth looking at the EU vs. the United States:

The United States has twice the death rate as the EU (and three times the case rate), and that gap is getting bigger every day. But who knows. Maybe the fact that President Trump has contracted COVID-19 will finally motivate everyone to knock off the political bullshit and take masks and social distancing seriously. If it does, it would be one good thing to come out of all this.