It’s two weeks until Election Day, so let’s take a look at the presidential polls in order to set a baseline of sorts:

Donald Trump dipped a bit after the first debate, but then made up some of his loss. On net, he lost perhaps a point in the national polling and half a dozen seats in the Electoral College polling. Overall, though, the message of the polls is remarkable steadiness. It seems that everyone has already made up their minds and nothing much is likely to change it.