Your Questions About Tonight’s Debate Answered

Tonight is the third and final presidential debate. Or maybe the second and final. In any case, I answer all your questions about the debate below:

When is it?

9 pm to 10:30 pm Eastern time.

Where is it?

On your TV. Or your laptop. Or your phone. Hell, maybe on your refrigerator and your Xbox too. Do you expect me to do all your work for you?

Will Donald Trump do better than he did in the first debate?

Yes. Considering his world historically bad performance in the first debate, he really has no choice.

Will Trump learn his lesson and project a more caring, empathetic persona?

Oh please. How many times have we asked this question over the past four years? He will be the usual Trump because he has no choice. That’s the only thing he’s capable of being.