2 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

Surf City, baby!

I went over to Huntington Beach on Saturday just to mill around and take some pictures, and it turned out to be MAGA central. “Stop the Steal” was the slogan of the day, with cars honking their support as they passed by. By the time I left around 5 pm the protesters were all gone, which I thought demonstrated a real lack of commitment to the cause. But no! They were just taking a break. Apparently they all came back later in order to boldly defy Gov. Newsom’s 10 pm curfew.

To make up for this, I’ll post a pretty picture from Huntington Beach later in the week. You know, surfers, piers, sunsets, that kind of thing. Which would you like to see first?

November 21, 2020 — Huntington Beach, California

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate