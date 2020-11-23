Lunchtime Photo

Surf City, baby!

I went over to Huntington Beach on Saturday just to mill around and take some pictures, and it turned out to be MAGA central. “Stop the Steal” was the slogan of the day, with cars honking their support as they passed by. By the time I left around 5 pm the protesters were all gone, which I thought demonstrated a real lack of commitment to the cause. But no! They were just taking a break. Apparently they all came back later in order to boldly defy Gov. Newsom’s 10 pm curfew.

To make up for this, I’ll post a pretty picture from Huntington Beach later in the week. You know, surfers, piers, sunsets, that kind of thing. Which would you like to see first?