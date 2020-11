While I was snapping photos on the pier at Huntington Beach on Saturday, a guy came up and asked if I was taking pictures of the sunset. I said no, but then thought twice about it. All I had to do was kill another hour, and the wispy clouds on the horizon suggested we might get a pretty good show.

Sure enough, we got a very nice, vivid sunset. So here’s the pretty picture I promised you to make up for the MAGA protesters on Monday.