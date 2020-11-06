11 seconds ago

Rejoice! Donald Trump Will Soon Be Gone.

Are you one of those Democrats who’s disappointed because the election wasn’t a landslide? Because Republicans actually made gains in the House and retained control of the Senate? I have some advice for you.

Just turn on the TV and listen to President Trump. Listen to him bellyaching about how the election was a fraud. Listen to lie after lie after lie about illegal ballots. Listen to him demanding that we stop the count in some states and keep counting in others. Listen to him do his utmost to wreck American democracy.

And then tell yourself: no matter what happened in the other races, we will soon no longer have this piece of human excrement sullying the White House. That should perk you right up.

