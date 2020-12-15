1 hour ago

Chart of the Day: The Moderna Vaccine Looks Pretty Good!

The FDA has released its briefing document for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, and it looks pretty great:

This looks even better than the Pfizer vaccine, and it has the added advantage of requiring only normal refrigeration for storage, rather than the super-cold refrigeration required by Pfizer’s product. As with the Pfizer vaccine, patients reported a fairly normal incidence of minor side-effects, including headache, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, joint pain, chills, and pain at the injection site. There were apparently no serious side effects. The Moderna product is a two-shot vaccine, with the second shot given 28 days after the first—although the chart suggests that it’s pretty effective even after the first dose. Like the Pfizer vaccine, it appears to become effective about ten days after the first injection.

One other thing of note. This might be simply a coincidence, but every single person in the vaccine group who contracted COVID-19 (five in all, compared to 90 in the control group) were white people under the age of 65. No person of color contracted COVID-19, and neither did anyone over the age of 65.

The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee meets on Thursday to discuss the results of the Moderna testing. They seem very likely to recommend an emergency use authorization, and the FDA will probably issue one on Friday. By next week we should have two highly effective vaccines in active use.

FIVE TOOLS FOR 2021

Is there anything we can salvage from this godforsaken year? Yes! We now understand what it takes to change the conditions that got us here. Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein writes about this in her year-end column, "There’s No Quick Fix for Healing Democracy," including five tools we can and should wield to strengthen our democracy at this pivotal moment:

1) Truth

2) Collective action

3) Take systemic change seriously

4) Listen

5) Confront the disinformation platforms

2021 has got to be the year we commit to building democratic infrastructure. That includes journalism, and we hope you’ll support Mother Jones’ nonprofit reporting with a year-end donation right now if you can.

December is our most important month for fundraising, and we need to raise $350,000 from our online readers to stay on track and start 2021 strong. Please join your fellow Mother Jones readers who contribute to support the journalism you get from us.

payment methods

FIVE TOOLS FOR 2021

Is there anything we can salvage from this godforsaken year? Yes! We now understand what it takes to change the conditions that got us here. Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein writes about this in her year-end column, "There’s No Quick Fix for Healing Democracy," including five tools we can and should wield to strengthen our democracy at this pivotal moment:

1) Truth; 2) Collective action; 3) Taking systemic change seriously; 4) Listen; 5) Confront the disinformation platforms.

2021 has got to be the year we commit to building democratic infrastructure. That includes journalism, and we hope you’ll support Mother Jones’ nonprofit reporting with a year-end donation right now if you can. December is our most important month for fundraising, and we need to raise $350,000 from our online readers to stay on track and start 2021 strong. Please join your fellow Mother Jones readers who contribute to support the journalism you get from us.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate