Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: December 17 Update

Here, via the LA Times, is the current availability of ICU beds in California:

The five big counties of Southern California, which account for about half the state’s population, are responsible for 70 percent of all new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 66 percent of all ICU beds. LA County, which has about a quarter of the state’s population, is responsible for roughly a third of both new cases and ICU beds.

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through December 17. The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.