Hooray for the ACA

The New York Times reports that Obamacare has worked pretty well during the pandemic:

State Medicaid enrollment, according to one report, had an 11 percent increase between February and September in the 36 states that have released data…Sign-ups for plans in marketplaces run by the federal government are up 6.6 percent compared with last year, according to a new federal tally. It is the only year during the Trump administration when enrollment increased, and amounts to a half-million more people seeking coverage from the federal marketplace.

The Commonwealth Fund has surveyed the health coverage scene recently and reports that being uninsured is up only slightly in 2020:

All things considered, that’s not bad considering the severity of the downturn. Someday, perhaps, Americans will finally come around to the idea that anything above zero is unacceptable.