32 mins ago

There’s No Need To Be Chicken Little About the Debt

Congressional negotiators are working feverishly to complete a coronavirus relief bill before Christmas, but they’re having a difficult time because Republicans are insisting that the total bill come in under a trillion dollars. Why? Because, they say, they’re concerned about the federal debt.

They shouldn’t be. First off, here’s a comparison of US federal debt to our peer countries before the pandemic:

And here are interest payments on the federal debt over the past 60 years:

Neither one of these suggests any need for panic. As long as investors are eager to buy our debt—and they very much are—we’ll do fine. What’s more, investors will continue to be eager to buy our debt as long as our economy is fundamentally sound. They care much more about this than they do about whether interest outlays increase by a tenth of a percent or so, and strong stimulus spending is what keeps the economy humming until we emerge from the pandemic.

For what it’s worth, I’d also like to repeat something I’ve said before: If you combine the CARES Act with the likely $900 billion from the upcoming relief bill, it comes to $3.1 trillion over the course of 18 months. That’s about $2.1 trillion per year, or 10 percent of GDP. This is more than three times higher than the Obama stimulus bill. Republicans may be misguided in their supposed concern about the debt, but macroeconomically we’re really not doing too badly this time around.

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final weeks. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final weeks. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate