4 hours ago

China Shows Us How to Handle Twitter Nuisances

The Wall Street Journal reports that people in Wuhan are bitter about how authorities handled the coronavirus last year:

There are signs that authorities are rattled by the initial outpouring of anger in Wuhan, where people suffered the worst horrors of the pandemic. Censors have clamped down on criticism of the early response. A citizen journalist who covered the pandemic in Wuhan, Zhang Zhan, was sentenced to four years in prison in December after being accused of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

Welp, that would be one way to handle our Twitter and Facebook problem. Half the people who use them would be in prison.

