Fox News Decides It’s Not Right-Wing Enough

Just when you think Fox News can hardly get any worse . . .
Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo: “A new report says that some far-right protesters have discussed posing as members of the National Guard to infiltrate the inauguration — the way Democrats infiltrated two weeks ago and put on MAGA clothing” https://t.co/pi4wyM1ZdN pic.twitter.com/nWA01TvHbr
— Media Matters (@mmfa) January 19, 2021
Maria Bartiromo will get a trial run as host of Fox’s new 7 p.m. weekday opinion show, which replaced a news hour https://t.co/wIKyIWjL7B pic.twitter.com/MKZflKEDPO
— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) January 18, 2021
Multiple sources tell me 16 long time Fox News digital staffers have been let go from the company this morning. Staffers calling this round of layoffs a “blood bath.”
— dianafalzone (@dianafalzone) January 19, 2021
Today’s layoffs at Fox’s digital operation are “part of the network’s larger effort to pivot its website from straight-news reporting to right-wing opinion content in the mold of Fox’s primetime programming,” The Daily Beast reports https://t.co/HSgfmfBaw4
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 19, 2021
So they’re purging the reality-based people, and elevating Maria Bartiromo, the clearest voice of Trump’s lies. https://t.co/p9yRJd9TAh
— Ben Smith (@benyt) January 19, 2021