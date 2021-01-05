Quote of the Day: “Coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose”

The latest hot rumor is that Donald Trump is going to skip the inauguration and instead jet off to his golf club in Turnberry. But it turns out the Scots don’t want him:

On Tuesday, the leader of Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, was asked if Trump was headed her way, and what might be her message to him?

At her daily news briefing, Sturgeon said, “I have no idea what Donald Trump’s travel plans are, you’ll be glad to know.” Then she added, “I hope and expect that his immediate travel plan is to exit the White House, but beyond that I don’t know.”

Finally, Sturgeon warned Trump he might be breaking the law if he came: “We are not allowing people to come into Scotland now without an essential purpose, which would apply to him, just as it applies to everybody else. Coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose.”