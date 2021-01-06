Tucker: “It’s not your fault. It’s their fault”

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

A variety of dead-enders are trying to float the idea that the folks who invaded the Capitol are actually leftist antifa members. Meanwhile, over on Fox News, Lou Dobbs is speculating along the same lines. And Tucker Carlson says it’s all the fault of liberals:

Tucker Carlson: “We got to this sad, chaotic day for a reason. It is not your fault. It is their fault.”

pic.twitter.com/279L8mCqtw — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) January 7, 2021



Tucker bemoaned the woman who was shot because she seemed so “normal” looking, not like the BLM protesters earlier in the year. I wonder what that could possibly mean?

Meanwhile, the Capitol police were surprisingly chummy with the protesters/insurrectionists. Perhaps someone should start looking into that.

UPDATE: I’m coming late to all this, but the Fox News take on today’s violence appears to be pretty consistent. In a nutshell, lefties started it all by protesting during the summer, and today’s storming of the Capitol is the perfectly understandable response from a bunch of patriots. It’s wrong, of course. All violence is wrong! But really, when you dig below the surface it’s all the fault of antifa and AOC and the biased news media and the theft of the election.