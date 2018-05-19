Skip the Royal Wedding, But Don’t Miss These Hats

Or shall we say “fascinators.”

Maddie OatmanMay. 19, 2018 8:46 AM

Earl Spencer and Karen SpencerGareth Fuller/AP

Thousands of people piled into the small town of Windsor, England today to catch a glimpse of the royal wedding between British Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle. Only about 600 people were invited inside St. George’s Chapel to watch the actual ceremony, and they had strict instructions for how to dress: Men were supposed to wear morning coats or lounge suits (business suits); women donned day dresses and hats. And Check. Out. These. Hats.

The fancy head-coverings perched on the sides of the heads of many women in attendance aren’t actually hats at all, but rather “fascinators.” London milliner Philip Treacy defines a fascinator as “a small adornment for the head, attached to a comb, wire or clip, that perches on the head. No brim, no crown,” he told Market Watch.

Here are a few of our favorites head pieces from today:

Odd Anderson/AP

 

Odd Anderson/AP
Chris Radburn/AP

Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk down the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jane Barlow/AP Images

Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer.

Gareth Fuller/AP

Jane Barlow/AP

 