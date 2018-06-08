In Wake of Celebrity Deaths, People Are Sharing Stories About How They #LiveThroughThis

Acts of kindness can help with everyday struggles.

Rowan WalrathJun. 8, 2018 9:30 PM

On Friday, the world was shaken for the second time in one week by a celebrity suicide. Anthony Bourdain, the 61-year-old chef, was found dead in a French hotel room this morning. His untimely death came only days after that of Kate Spade, the New York fashion designer, who died by suicide in her apartment. She was 55.

Their deaths have sparked an outpouring of public grief, dotted with reminders of the well-documented suicide contagion effect: One death can offset others, particularly a celebrity’s. Conversations have also turned to the importance of support networks—comfort found in friends, family, therapists, and even good Samaritans.

Journalist Ana Marie Cox posted on Twitter Friday morning, sharing a story of her own struggle with depression and a stranger’s small act of kindness that helped her. She clarifies that she is not suggesting kindness is enough to address mental illness, but it can help people get through the day.

Users responded immediately. Here are a few of the stories they shared:

If you are considering suicide, please consult these resources:

Crisis Text Line: 741741
US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Trevor Project LGBTQ Lifeline: 1-866-488-7386
Veteran’s Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255