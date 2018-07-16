Ray Davies Grapples With the Mythical United States—and the Real One

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Ray Davies

Our Country: Americana Act II

Legacy Recordings

More than a half-century after helping to launch the British Invasion with hits like “You Really Got Me,” former Kinks leader Ray Davies continues to make interesting, vital music. Our Country: Americana Act II offers another stirring chapter of the musical memoir he began last year, reflecting his longtime fascination with the mythical United States and the sometimes-jarring realities he’s encountered in the real-world version of the country. Mixing new songs and new takes on old ones, this bittersweet journey features backing by roots faves The Jayhawks, guest voices and enough tantalizing narrative twists and turns to inspire repeated listenings. Bring on Act III.