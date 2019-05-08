One Person’s Downsizing Becomes a New Citizen’s Treasure

Welcome to Recharge, a weekly newsletter full of stories that will energize your inner hellraiser. See more editions and sign up here.

His Fourth of July tie had served Marc Johnson well. While cleaning out his closet, he decided to put it on eBay and sold it quickly. In a follow-up message, the buyer told him why he wanted the patriotic tie—for his US citizenship ceremony.

Johnson was floored. “I was like…I can’t charge him for this,” he told the Washington Post. “I thought about it for a second and just decided to send him the tie gratis…I wanted him to have the tie with my congratulations on becoming a citizen.”

Later, Johnson got the photograph: A smiling Jaques Campher, a South African native, wearing the tie after his ceremony in Columbus, Ohio. Next to Campher is his American wife, Lindsay Krasinski, and their daughter, Alice.

Campher told the Post that he sent the photo to thank Johnson for the gift of the tie, which he said he will treasure for years. Krasinski said her husband was so moved by the gesture “he got weepy when he told me about it.”

Campher gave Johnson permission to put the photo on social media, where thousands of people have liked it. Johnson said the overwhelmingly positive response may be because the turnover of the tie “reminds us people can be kind to each other, and this is who we are.” The gesture of a gift from one American to a newcomer reflects something else about the nation, he added. “With very few exceptions, everybody in this country is an immigrant in one way or another, by ancestry if nothing else.”

Here are some other Recharge stories to get you through the week.