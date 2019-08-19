One of the unique aspects of Newport Folk Festival, which this year celebrated its 60th anniversary, is the interconnected community of the artists who perform each year; there is a sense of musical camaraderie there among both the artists and the fans.

A good percentage of performers of any given year are returning alumni, and many artists pop up unannounced on each other’s sets throughout the weekend. Emerging artists making their Newport debut are embraced by the curious and attentive Newport audience, who make the trek to Fort Adams to catch the earliest sets of the day. And whereas summer festival headliners typically blot out the attention paid to smaller bands, at Newport, an artist like Yola, who played the 11:30 am set on Friday, also performed as a guest singer on Saturday’s closing set curated by Brandi Carlile that also featured Dolly Parton.

We sought out some of this year’s performers to get a sense of the familial atmosphere at Newport Folk Festival.

This photo essay is part of On the Road, a series of visual essays that explores the creative lives of notable musicians, onstage and off.