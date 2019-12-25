Joan Shelley carefully calibrates the particular resonances, timbres, and tempos of her music to slow her listeners’ heartbeats and ease their fears. Her songs function as lullabies, calming anxieties about the transition between consciousness and unconsciousness, despair and connection. In the song “Teal,” from her new album, Like the River to the Sea, she expresses her intent to “tear apart summer’s stuffy and stale rooms” to let in “fresh air, wind, and waves.” Her voice is close, pure in tone. It merges seamlessly with her musical partner, guitarist Nathan Salsburg.

Shelley grew up in Kentucky, and there’s a deep undercurrent of old Appalachian music, but the album feels ethereal and unmoored to place. It was recorded in Iceland with producer Jim Elkington and features guest vocals from Bonnie “Prince” Billy (singer-songwriter Will Oldham) on two songs.

Shelley and her band—Salsburg, violinist Anna Krippenstapel, drummer Nathan Bowles, and bassist Jake Xerxes Fussell (who also played an opening solo set)—performed at the arts-friendly Park Church Co-op in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Joan Shelley at soundcheck

Nathan Salsburg and Shelley

Nathan Bowles

Taking a moment to rest before the show

Jake Fussell performing a solo opening set

Cutting a lemon for tea

Set list

Salsburg packing up his guitar after the show

WE NEED YOUR HELP.

December is our most important fundraising month, and—being Mother Jones, we'll level with you—we're well behind where we need to be to hit our big $600,000 budget.

Since our start as a nonprofit in 1976, reader support has always been the spine that kept Mother Jones strong. It means everything to us. We can go after stories that advertising revenue would never pay for. We don't have to worry about risk-averse corporations holding us back or answer to profit-driven owners. But we do need to earn the support of some 250,000 readers like you, one at a time, to fund our journalism and keep it free for everyone.

Heading into 2020, it's never been more important to have truly independent journalism that reports the truth without fear, favor, or false equivalency (more on that here), and we hope you'll help us close our fundraising gap with a year-end donation today.

