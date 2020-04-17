The Only Good Place On The Internet Is That App for Teens

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

TikTok thrives at the cross-section of human ingenuity and shamelessness.

Built upon musical.ly, TikTok lets users edit videos with the precision of iMovie and post with the perceived stakes of Instagram. It has spawned vlogs, memes, Drake songs, and a teen community living in an LA mansion. Its extensive search and explore features—like letting users search by the sound used in a video—mean endless scrollable content.

A multi-week quarantine has created the perfect sleepover like conditions for the app’s best content. From one-off jokes to trends made popular by the youths, here are few worth a laugh:

Dr. Fauci has become TikTok’s newest pandemic crush:

Users are using a sound from the recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race to show off their indoor couture. (Click on the sound to see hundreds of more outfits from other users.)



Highlighting zillennial humor at its best, user @fillinthe_____s expresses the irrelevance of the stock market to an everyday young person in a compact 15 seconds.



Lizzo, the content queen she is, encouraged people to make some pretty badass remixes of her songs and showcased a few of the more banging ones. Her TikTok presence is enough to keep your mind off the rest of the world (for a bit).



User @zliang has been documenting his father’s gardening escapades—which are probably one of the most wholesome things you’ll see during quarantine. (Watch him sling a hose like a lasso or strike a pose with a watering can.)



Wondering how we’ll look back on all this? TikTok has some ideas:

Nothing may be more relatable than the need to just let it all out. People have been sharing in their pent up aggression with a summer camp-like chant:

Tabitha Brown has become TikTok’s vegan mom. Brown interjects vocal affirmation and encouragement into her delicious vegan recipes making her profile a beacon of hope in these trying times.

Users have long used lip-syncing as a way to poke at Trump. But with Trump’s briefings only becoming more manic, his audio has become a way to fantasize about life pre-COVID-19.

Kids across the country are coming home from school which means mom gets to make fun of her kids again:

All the extra time indoors has some rummaging through old clothes and throwing it back to the style of simpler times.

Family dinner is getting more creative the farther into isolation we get:

This is just a whole-ass mood: