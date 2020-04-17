1 hour ago

The Only Good Place On The Internet Is That App for Teens

Mother Jones; TikTok

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

TikTok thrives at the cross-section of human ingenuity and shamelessness.

Built upon musical.ly, TikTok lets users edit videos with the precision of iMovie and post with the perceived stakes of Instagram. It has spawned vlogs, memes, Drake songs, and a teen community living in an LA mansion. Its extensive search and explore features—like letting users search by the sound used in a video—mean endless scrollable content.

A multi-week quarantine has created the perfect sleepover like conditions for the app’s best content. From one-off jokes to trends made popular by the youths, here are few worth a laugh:

Dr. Fauci has become TikTok’s newest pandemic crush:

@ericajohnson675protect this king at all costs ##fyp ##foryoupage ##coronavirus ##drfauci♬ My Type – Saweetie

Users are using a sound from the recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race to show off their indoor couture. (Click on the sound to see hundreds of more outfits from other users.)

@benblue01Ok but which look is REALLY the best??? 🤭💅🏼💅🏼 ##sidehustle ##rupaul ##australia♬ CATEGORY IS… Social Distancing – jordandoww


Highlighting zillennial humor at its best, user @fillinthe_____s expresses the irrelevance of the stock market to an everyday young person in a compact 15 seconds.

@fillinthe_____ssomeone tag her pls 🥺😳🥰 ##coronavirus ##fridaythe13th ##xyzbca ##nc ##stonks ##fyp ##northcarolina♬ original sound – sam_denaer


 Lizzo, the content queen she is, encouraged people to make some pretty badass remixes of her songs and showcased a few of the more banging ones. Her TikTok presence is enough to keep your mind off the rest of the world (for a bit).

@lizzoTHIS IS THE BEST THING EVER BITCH @j.broadway♬ original sound – j.broadway


 User @zliang has been documenting his father’s gardening escapades—which are probably one of the most wholesome things you’ll see during quarantine. (Watch him sling a hose like a lasso or strike a pose with a watering can.)

@zliang111post-gardening activities ##doihaveyourattention ##martialarts ##wushu ##dad ##training ##coronatime ##fightingcovid19 ##quarantine ##homefitness♬ Attention by Todrick Hall – xoprinceali


 Wondering how we’ll look back on all this? TikTok has some ideas:

@emmyallredquarantine flashbacks💥##quarantine ##coronavirus ##happyeaster ##fyp♬ quarantine flashback – emmyallred

Nothing may be more relatable than the need to just let it all out. People have been sharing in their pent up aggression with a summer camp-like chant:

@evanshicksEveryone needs to release their steam… ##fyp ##foryou ##xyzcba ##quarantine ##coronavirus♬ original sound – evanshicks

Tabitha Brown has become TikTok’s vegan mom. Brown interjects vocal affirmation and encouragement into her delicious vegan recipes making her profile a beacon of hope in these trying times.

@iamtabithabrownNeed a hug= Lemon pepper potato wedges and Blanch dip!! ##tabithabrown ##vegan ##foodie♬ original sound – iamtabithabrown

Users have long used lip-syncing as a way to poke at Trump. But with Trump’s briefings only becoming more manic, his audio has become a way to fantasize about life pre-COVID-19.

@kyscotttur doing great sweetie ##antibiotics ##covid19 ##covid ##quarantine ##intheclub ##drunkwords ##trump♬ original sound – iampeterchao

Kids across the country are coming home from school which means mom gets to make fun of her kids again:

@lauriewest7Funny♬ original sound – lauriewest7

All the extra time indoors has some rummaging through old clothes and throwing it back to the style of simpler times.

@woahitslexii_let’s replace covid-19 with 𝓼𝔀𝓪𝓰 ##freezeframe ##fyp ##boredathome ##quarantine ##coronavirus ##swag ##dontrushchallenge♬ Like a G6 Remix (Club Edit) – Far East Movement (feat. Dev & Cataracs)

Family dinner is getting more creative the farther into isolation we get:

@destinybaker16Tonight’s dinner theme: Dad ##quarantine ##fyp##dadbod♬ Boss Bitch – Doja Cat

This is just a whole-ass mood:

@pizzaslimeQUARANTINE DAY 12 ##quarantine ##helpme ##boredinthehouse ##reallifeathome ##lifeathome♬ BORED IN THE HOUSE – Curtis Roach

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.