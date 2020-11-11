Veterans Day Dispatch

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

It’s Veterans Day! If you’re a veteran, thank you for your service.

For some reason, I was under the impression that Veterans Day always fell on a Monday, like Memorial Day. But, nope, turns out it’s always 11/11—lucky day!

Not to get too schadenfreude-y, but there is something delightful about President Trump losing the election after calling those who lost their lives in battle “losers” and “suckers.” Not to mention that his crusade against late-arriving ballots implicitly sought to exclude votes from overseas service members.

Oh, and the esteemed late senator whom Trump said wasn’t a war hero and repeatedly insulted? The one whose wife campaigned for Biden? Turns out that Arizonans really, really like him.

