There’s a lot to check in with MoJo readers about when it comes to the attacks on democracy we’re seeing with new voter suppression laws proliferating across the country, as redistricting gets underway this fall, and the 2022 midterms gear up—and of course, processing the shameful rollback of fundamental rights in Texas.

So we’re excited to invite you to a special event: Join senior reporter Ari Berman in conversation with Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday, September 22, at 4 ET / 1 PT for a wide-ranging discussion about the state of voting rights and the work ahead to protect democracy across the country and in O’Rourke’s home state of Texas.

And we’d love to know what questions you all in the Mother Jones community have about the brazen attacks on voting and democracy itself as we prepare for the event. Submit your questions for Ari by Sunday, September 19, and we’ll address as many of them as possible when get together.