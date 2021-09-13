There’s a lot to check in with MoJo readers about when it comes to the attacks on democracy we’re seeing with new voter suppression laws proliferating across the country, as redistricting gets underway this fall, and the 2022 midterms gear up—and of course, processing the shameful rollback of fundamental rights in Texas.

So we’re excited to invite you to a special event: Join senior reporter Ari Berman in conversation with Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday, September 22, at 4 ET / 1 PT for a wide-ranging discussion about the state of voting rights and the work ahead to protect democracy across the country and in O’Rourke’s home state of Texas. 

And we’d love to know what questions you all in the Mother Jones community have about the brazen attacks on voting and democracy itself as we prepare for the event. Submit your questions for Ari by Sunday, September 19, and we’ll address as many of them as possible when get together.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

