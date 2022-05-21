Kate McKinnon Is Reportedly Leaving SNL. Let’s Relive Her Best Trump-Era Impressions.

If the rumors are true, Kate McKinnon is leaving Saturday Night Live and tonight’s season finale will be her last performance. She isn’t the only esteemed cast member reportedly leaving the show; Deadline reported Friday that Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney are also departing the late-night sketch comedy show.

While McKinnon’s departure, especially, is a great loss to fans, it’s a good excuse to relive some of the innumerable laughs she delivered. It’s impossible to pick just a few, so I’ll just zero-in on three of McKinnon’s hilarious portrayals of Trump administration figures: Jeff Sessions, Rudy Giuliani, and Kellyanne Conway.

McKinnon as Jeff Sessions:



McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani:

McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway: