41 mins ago

The Conservative Freakout Over Barbie Arrives in Brazil

Diabolical. Anti-man. Toxic. Feminista propaganda.

An illustration that features a photo of Margot Robbie at a movie premiere of "Barbie." She's wearing a short, pink glittery dress as she stands in front of a Brazilian flag that's broken into a dozen pieces.

Mother Jones illustration; Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has been smashing box-office records left and right. It brought in $162 million during its opening weekend—the biggest debut of the year—and became the best-selling Monday ever for Warner Bros. I just watched the film described in the Atlantic as “a charming blockbuster adventure about the tribulations of simply existing as a woman in society” and by the New Yorker as “brilliant, beautiful, and fun as hell,” and had a blast. So why is it that for some—as in mostly right-wing men—it seems to be breaking their brains?

Perhaps you have been lucky enough to avoid the sight of conservative pundit Ben Shapiro’s 43-minute video screed deriding the movie, which included troubling moments of setting some unfortunate Barbie dolls on fire. (Read my colleague Jackie Flynn Mogensen’s list of hilarious negative Rotten Tomatoes reviews by a bunch of dudes.) “The Ben Shapiro Show” host clearly has complicated feelings about Barbie. So complicated, in fact, that his insights could not be contained in a mere 43 minutes, so he had to make another video about it. In it, he debates fellow conservative Brett Cooper, who actually liked Barbie. “You can’t deny that it was fun,” she says. “It was colorful. It was a great time.” 

I’d like to describe this as a peculiarly American phenomenon, but in fact, the “anti-woke” outrage over Gerwig’s movie has crossed borders and has landed in my home country of Brazil.

Sigh. 

This came to my attention because my father texted me: “I’m even curious to see [the movie] now after the criticism.” He was specifically referring to criticism from right-wing supporters and allies of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. “Hmm,” I thought after receiving this. “What could he possibly be talking about?” And so I went down a rabbit hole of the Brazilian conservative freakout over a film inspired by Mattel’s plastic doll. Ben Shapiro, take some notes! 

My anti-Barbie tour started on Instagram with Alê Portela, a Bolsonaro-aligned congresswoman from the state of Minas Gerais, who created a whole campaign to discourage moviegoers from taking their children to see the movie. She described Barbie as a “degeneration of family values” and her fight as one against the “pulverization of ideological manure on playfulness.” Among Barbie’s gravest offenses is the fact that one of the Barbies is played by Hari Nef, a transgender actor. 

Up next was Abraham Weintraub, a former minister of education in the Bolsonaro administration who in the summer of 2020 made a hasty exit to the United States amidst Supreme Court investigations into the spread of Covid-19 disinformation. On Twitter, the disgraced minister compared the Barbie movie to a particularly vile Nazi Gestapo officer named Klaus Barbie who became known as the “Butcher of Lyon” for his sadistic torture of Jews in that French city. “It’s not the first time that the name Barbie has been at the service of the devil!” he wrote. “Protect your children from any ideological line of Barbie. Old or new!” 

I might have stopped there, but how could I with an entire universe of male meltdowns on YouTube yet to explore? My favorite example was from the aptly titled “JurassiCast” channel, where a pair of distressed-looking middle-aged men whine about the movie being “anti-man,” because men come across as idiots. Barbie, one of them declared, is a movie for “Shiite feminists.” The only thing they liked? Ryan Gosling’s Ken, with whom they apparently share a love for the Godfather, Sylvester Stallone, and horses. Ken was also the favorite character of a wig-wearing duo who, in their review of Barbie, called feminists “resentful,” Gerwig “a militant,” and the movie “feminist propaganda.” The Barbie cinematic experience had such an impact on them that, in their words, they felt like throwing up. 

Another YouTuber with 1 million followers told his Christian fans to boycott the movie. Okay, fair enough. But then, in an unusual twist of logic, he criticized those who have done the same thing because, he says, it creates a kind of reverse marketing that makes people curious to see it. Watching a movie charged with “progressive ideology,” according to this very serious-looking guy, would be like “drinking a bucket of dirty water.” The last movie he enjoyed? Top Gun

Finally, I moved on to the Christian pastors who were surprised and shocked to find that Barbie is a feminist movie and not a religious one. Several of them characterized it as deceptive, a nostalgia-induced smokescreen for anti-motherhood indoctrination. 

Clearly, after all that, I am desperate for a palate cleanser. Barbie, round two, here I come.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate