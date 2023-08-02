31 mins ago

The Lizzo Lawsuit Shows You Can’t Have Representation Without Labor Rights

The singer advocates for inclusivity in public, but her employees tell a different story.

Rob Grabowski/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Tuesday, Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit from three of her former dancers, who allege that they faced a hostile work environment while employed by the singer. The suit, which also names Lizzo’s production company and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, includes numerous complaints about sexual, racial, religious, and disability harassment, as well as assault. 

The news is particularly disappointing for fans of Lizzo, given her purported commitment to social justice issues and to empowering plus-size women of color. Prior to the suit, Lizzo was outspoken against racism, publicly criticized anti-abortion and anti-trans laws, and made headlines for clapping back at trolls who fat-shamed her. Two of the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, were hired in 2021 through Lizzo’s Emmy-winning Amazon Prime show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, a competition show in which winners got jobs dancing in her tour. Like Lizzo’s dancers, the contestants were all plus-size, and many were women of color. Their journeys to self-acceptance provided key plot lines for the series. “Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” Lizzo said in the series’ trailer. “Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.” 

For those of us outside the industry, it’s easy to get swept up in thinking of the entertainment world as a realm of art, not commerce. But if this summer of strikes has taught us anything, it’s that entertainment isn’t distinct from any other industry when it comes to the politics of labor. And while Lizzo may have championed inclusive values in public, it’s important to remember that, like many celebrities, the singer is not just a personal brand; she’s also an employer. In the lawsuit, she is named or included in five of the nine complaints. The plaintiffs claim that the singer and her production company put dancers in a precarious financial position by leaving them on “soft hold” between shows. This means if they accepted other jobs they would risk losing employment with Lizzo, despite not being paid for these breaks, which could last for months at a time. While they eventually negotiated a retainer at 50 percent of their salaries, on par with what musicians on the tour were already receiving, the suit says the dancers, many of whom were plus-size women of color, felt increased tension with management after negotiations.

According to the suit, Lizzo also crossed personal boundaries with her dancers. At least twice she took them to see nude performances during after-show excursions that were not technically mandatory, but were widely viewed as necessary to curry favor and ensure future employment. During one interactive performance, she allegedly pressured dancers to touch the performers by grabbing their breasts and eating bananas out of their vaginas. The suit also claims Lizzo failed to protect dancers from religious harassment by dance captain Shirlene Quigley, who allegedly preached about her Christian faith to dancers, inappropriately probing their personal lives, judging them for their sexual pasts, and oversharing about her own sex life. Arguably the most disturbing allegation is the assault claim: Dancers say they feared for their physical safety when Lizzo lashed out at one dancer, Noelle Rodriguez, who resigned because of how Lizzo handled a work conflict. The suit says that the singer approached Rodriguez, “cracking her knuckles, balling her fists, and exclaiming, ‘You’re lucky. You’re so f—ing lucky!’” Rodriguez “feared that Lizzo intended to hit her and would have done so if one of the other dancers had not intervened.”

At the moment of writing this, Lizzo hasn’t addressed the accusations. Without comment, it’s impossible to judge exactly how sincerely she believes in the values she professes and how she squares those values with her alleged behavior. Yet the suit can’t help but bring a hollow ring to her previous calls for representation. Lizzo’s fair treatment of her workers should be a precondition for her representational politics, and a failure of one marks the failure of the other.

Representation is powerful. It can impact mental health, change career paths, and, if done wrong, retrench preexisting prejudices. But representation on its own isn’t enough; it needs to be paired with systemic transformation. If the goal of diversity in pop culture is to expand our social imagination, then there needs to be real-life change to make spaces welcoming for marginalized people. Otherwise, it’s purely symbolic. 

I actually enjoyed Watch Out For The Big Grrrls when it first premiered. I liked seeing bodies outside the Kardashian-Jenner mould, watching women follow their dreams, and the idea that Lizzo could represent a new vision for who could be a pop star. More than anything, I’d love to believe it was reality. Looking back now, it feels more like a fantasy. 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate