“SNL” Icon Kate McKinnon Returned to Host the Show—And Sing Christmas Carols

“I’ve never been myself in a monologue before,” McKinnon joked. “I usually played the role of freak next to hot person.” 

Kate McKinnon (center) returned to Saturday Night Live to host the show for the first time on December 16, 2023NBC

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon returned to host the show—for the first time ever—on Saturday night. 

“I’ve never been myself in a monologue before,” McKinnon said in her opening. “I usually played the role of freak next to hot person.” 

Before the rest of the show got underway, McKinnon sang (altered) Christmas carols about going “home for Christmas” and joked about returning to her former workplace, even flashing her original (and, by her own admission, awkward) NBC ID badge from her first days on SNL, back in 2012. Her former cast mates Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig also made surprise appearances during her monologue. 

McKinnon starred in a spate of mostly holiday-themed skits playing typically awkward characters, including a self-loathing mother handing out Christmas gifts to her kids, one-quarter of ABBA (along with Wiig, Rudolph and current SNL cast member Bowen Yang), and a candy-vomiting Scottish Christmas elf. Musical guest Billie Eilish performed her song “What Was I Made For?” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” 

McKinnon starred on the show for a decade before departing last spring with a wave of others, including Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. Towards the end of her tenure, she portrayed various characters within the Trump administration, including Jeff Sessions, Rudy Giuliani, and Kellyanne Conway.

Check out her monologue from last night below: 

THE FACTS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES.

At least we hope they will, because that’s our approach to raising the $350,000 in online donations we need right now—during our high-stakes December fundraising push.

It’s the most important month of the year for our fundraising, with upward of 15 percent of our annual online total coming in during the final week—and there’s a lot to say about why Mother Jones’ journalism, and thus hitting that big number, matters tremendously right now.

But you told us fundraising is annoying—with the gimmicks, overwrought tone, manipulative language, and sheer volume of urgent URGENT URGENT!!! content we’re all bombarded with. It sure can be.

So we’re going to try making this as un-annoying as possible. In “Let the Facts Speak for Themselves” we give it our best shot, answering three questions that most any fundraising should try to speak to: Why us, why now, why does it matter?

The upshot? Mother Jones does journalism you don’t find elsewhere: in-depth, time-intensive, ahead-of-the-curve reporting on underreported beats. We operate on razor-thin margins in an unfathomably hard news business, and can’t afford to come up short on these online goals. And given everything, reporting like ours is vital right now.

If you can afford to part with a few bucks, please support the reporting you get from Mother Jones with a much-needed year-end donation. And please do it now, while you’re thinking about it—with fewer people paying attention to the news like you are, we need everyone with us to get there.

payment methods

