MSNBC Trolls Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy With a Jerry Maguire Clip

Video mix-up or intentional gag? MSNBC’s 11th Hour host Brian Williams announced last night that the station would be airing exclusive video from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Thursday meeting with former President Trump. But what rolled instead was a famous scene from Jerry Maguire.

“You complete me,” Tom Cruise says. Renee Zellweger’s character responds, “You had me at hello.”

Brian Williams plays the Jerry Maguire Movie Clip when trying to show the Trump and McCarthy meeting. pic.twitter.com/xRIBWYMQ4f — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) January 29, 2021

“Obviously we have rolled the wrong clip,” Williams deadpanned, while his guests, Baratunde Thurston and Bill Kristol, each cracked a smile. “We were sold a bill of goods here. I thought this was going to be of the McCarthy and Trump meeting, and someone’s gonna be of course in big trouble.”

As far as I can tell, no such video of McCarthy and Trump actually exists. Thurston followed up on the segment with a statement from the “Office of the Not-President” lauding the joke: