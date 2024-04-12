Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On CNN, John Bolton, a former national security adviser to Donald Trump and rabid war lover who wants to bomb Iran and North Korea (among others), revealed that he is voting for a write-in candidate in 2024.

“I might as well say it now,” Bolton said, “I voted for Dick Cheney [in 2020]. And I’ll vote for Dick Cheney again this November.”

Why would Bolton do this? “Because [Cheney] was a principled Reaganite conservative, and he still is,” Bolton told the CNN viewers. Bolton then went on to explain that age is no longer a factor, allowing him to vote for a man who is 83 years old. And he continued, in a bit of a joking tone, to say that if he could sway the nation toward a write-in campaign for Cheney to prevent either Biden or Trump from being president, he would. Bolton also noted that someday he might vote for Cheney’s very hawkish, very anti-Trump daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney.

John Bolton: “I might as well say it now: I voted for Dick Cheney [in 2020]. And I’ll vote for Dick Cheney again this November.” pic.twitter.com/RCJGpeJQBJ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 11, 2024

This isn’t the first time Bolton admitted something on TV a bit randomly. In 2022, he argued that one has to be smart to do a coup—and that he, John Bolton, would know because he’d helped do some coups. We tried to narrow down which adventure in American imperialism Bolton might have been referring to here.