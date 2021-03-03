1 hour ago

Lauren Boebert Says Equality Act Is “Supremacy of Gays”

Tom Williams/ZUMA

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

On Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) appeared on Steve Bannon’s show to fear-monger about the Equality Act. Or, in her words: “The so-called Equality Act.” For Boebert the name was a “play on words.” Because, she said, “there is nothing about equality in that act! If anything, it’s supremacy—of gays, lesbians, and—uh.” Boebert then pauses before saying a slur for transgender people.

 

Boebert here is dim. She is railing against a piece of legislation that, if passed, would amend civil rights laws to extend protections for LGBTQ+ people in all sorts of sectors. My colleague Abigail Weinberg explained the details:

[It will] ensure protections for LGBTQ people in areas including housing, employment, and “public accommodations” such as retail stores. Proponents call it a necessary extension of the Civil Rights Act, while opponents have argued that the bill would infringe on religious rights.

This is not a “play on words.” And so-called culture war battles aren’t severed from the real, material conditions of our lives. The case of trans rights makes this obvious. My colleague Laura Thompson has detailed that in reporting on Trump’s transgender military ban and how even children aren’t safe from the GOP’s war on LGTBQ+ people.

Boebert is parading as anti-woke by using a slur in a half giggle. She knows what she’s saying is hurtful, it seems; she pauses before saying the word and then squeaks it out. The other explanation, maybe, for the pause is that saying “transgender” has been so normalized to such a degree that it’s hard to even recall how to be offensive. Still, she pulls it off.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate