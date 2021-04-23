Hey, Have You Seen This Clip of Bill de Blasio Talking to a Compost Bin?

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Hey, happy Friday. Many of you probably do not live in New York City. So, I assume you were not watching Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Earth Day press conference. And, even for my de Blasio heads out there, I doubt you stayed on for more than about 14 minutes.

So, I wanted to check: Did you see when Bill de Blasio did a joke where he pretended to talk to a compost bin?

Here it is:

Here’s @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio talking to a compost bin as part of his press conference yesterday. That's all. Happy Friday. pic.twitter.com/aqSnoCvta4 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 23, 2021

I just wanted to double-check you saw that.