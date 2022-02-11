Read the Damning Allegations of Racism in California’s New Lawsuit Against Tesla

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter

They heard racial slurs from their fellow workers and supervisors. They saw racist graffiti on the walls. They spoke up but their voices were unheard. The factory in Fremont, California, where they worked, was nicknamed “the plantation.” This was the life of a Black worker at Tesla’s main factory in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a new civil rights lawsuit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

On Thursday, the state agency that examines civil rights complaints filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar electric car company, alleging that the company failed to appropriately respond to complaints by Black workers who faced a barrage of racist abuse and workplace segregation.

In the suit, the details of which became public on Friday, California attorneys characterized Tesla, a company whose jobs have long been seen as a “golden ticket” to stability and whose ethos is defined by its pursuit of a more socially conscious future, as a place “that profits from an army of production workers, many of whom are people of color, working under egregious conditions.” They claimed that Tesla “failed to take effective remedial measures in response to complaints of discrimination and harassment,” noting that workers were discouraged from complaining and that they could face “retaliatory harassment, undesirable assignments, and/or termination.”

The lawsuit follows a three-year investigation by the California agency and numerous other lawsuits filed against Tesla by former workers in the Fremont plant—in October 2021, a federal judge ordered Tesla to pay $137 million to Owen Diaz, a Black Fremont factory contractor who faced racist abuse by his supervisor and others and who accused the company of failing to address the abuse.

The new suit focuses on the sprawling Fremont factory, where the company’s electric cars were originally produced, and is a disturbing window into life as a Black factory worker at Tesla. According to the complaint, 20 percent of assembly line workers are Black, yet the executive suite lacks any Black representation. What’s more, Black workers are not only overrepresented among Tesla’s lower-level workers, they are also severely underrepresented among the very managers and senior officials who would be tasked with addressing complaints of racism. The alleged racism is shocking:

Because the factory was racially segregated, Defendants’ workers referred to the areas where many Black and/or African Americans worked as the “porch monkey station.” Defendants’ workers with tattoos of the Confederate flag made their racially incendiary tattoos visible to intimidate Black and/or African American workers. Racial slurs were also dispensed in Spanish and included “mayate” and “negrita.” Additionally, Defendants’ workers referred to the Tesla factory as the “slaveship” or “the plantation,” where Defendants’ production leads “crack[ed] the whip.” Many Black and/or African American workers understood these terms to be references to how Defendants treated its Black and/or African American workers. One Black worker heard these racial slurs as often as 50-100 times a day.

In a company blog post, Tesla, noting it opposed all forms of discrimination and harassment, described the state’s lawsuit as “unfair and counterproductive” and pointed out that the lawsuit focused on accusations raised at its Fremont factory between 2015 and 2019, suggesting the issues had been resolved. The company claimed that the California agency “has never once raised any concern about current workplace practices at Tesla.” (In the lawsuit, California attorneys argue that contrary to the company’s claims, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing and Tesla’s workers have repeatedly complained about racial harassment and discrimination for years, noting “complaints were filed as recently as 2022.”) A day after state officials filed the lawsuit to Alameda Superior Court, Elon Musk tweeted:

You can read the lawsuit here. Even with the racial slurs peppered throughout the complaint, perhaps the most damning piece is how familiar and systemic they are—how Black workers were baited into confrontations and seen as “aggressive,” how Black workers were denied promotions and disproportionately faced disciplinary action and relegation compared to their peers, how Tesla allegedly failed to listen to Black workers’ complaints over the years and instead retaliated against those who spoke up.

Here are the most horrific allegations:

Daily harassment

Throughout the day, every day, Black and/or African American workers heard Defendants’ workers, leads, supervisors, and managers make racial slurs and comments about Black workers. Examples of the racist language include the n-word, “porch monkey,” “monkey toes,” “boy,” “hood rats,” and “horse hair.” Defendants’ workers, including production leads and supervisors, made references to Black and/or African Americans in racist comments and racist jokes such as “N[ ] word out of the hood,” “from the ghetto,” “Tesla [was] hiring lazy coons,” and “go back to Africa.”