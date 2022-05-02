Workers at Second Staten Island Amazon Location Reject Union Bid

To cap off a disappointing day for Amazon labor organizers, workers at a second Staten Island Amazon warehouse have overwhelmingly voted not to form a union.

Following an aggressive union-busting campaign from Amazon that included mandatory anti-union presentations, the workers voted 380–618 against the union on Monday. The election was disheartening for labor activists in light of last month’s union victory at another Staten Island warehouse. (Amazon is now challenging the results of that election with the National Labor Relations Board.)

Despite todays outcome I’m proud of the worker/organizers of LDJ5 they had a tougher challenge after our victory at JFK8.Our leads should be extremely proud to have given their coworkers a right to join a Union @amazonlabor will continue to organize and so should all of you — Christian Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) May 2, 2022

The union effort had garnered the support of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who attended a rally at the warehouse last week. The union’s demands included a $30 minimum hourly wage, longer breaks, and an end to the company’s productivity quotas.

The @AFLCIO stands in solidarity with the brave @amazonlabor workers who are changing the world and just getting started. In the words of Mother Jones, in the face of adversity we don't mourn — we organize! #1u — Liz Shuler (@lizshuler) May 2, 2022

Last year, workers tried and failed to unionize at an Amazon location in Bessemer, Alabama. The National Labor Relations Board called for a do-over of that election, arguing that Amazon had interfered with the vote. The results of the March vote remain too close to call.